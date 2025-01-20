Court Makes Mockery Of Justice, Family Fires Backs Says We Don’t Want Compensation

RG Kar Rape Case: The court on Monday sentenced the accused in the heinous case of Abhaya’s murder to life imprisonment instead of the anticipated capital punishment. The victim’s family has voiced their discontent reiterating their refusal to accept the government-proposed compensation.

Abhaya's parents made it clear that they do not want the compensation of 17 lakh rupees offered by the government. They believe it cannot bring justice for the horrific crime their daughter endured.