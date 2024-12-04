Search icon
  • Court Upholds Order to Attach Property of Russian Couple in Vrindavan

Published 22:43 IST, December 4th 2024

Court Upholds Order to Attach Property of Russian Couple in Vrindavan

A court has upheld an order to attach a seven-storey building worth over Rs 29 crore built by a Russian couple in Vrindavan.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Court upholds order to attach property of Russian couple in Vrindavan | Image: representative

Mathura: A court has upheld an order to attach a seven-storey building worth over Rs 29 crore built by a Russian couple in Vrindavan, on Wednesday.

The order was passed in 2023 by the then district magistrate, who rejected the couple's petition to release the property.

The building located in the Ramanreti area was constructed by Natalia Krivonosova, also known as Nishtha Rani Devidasi, and her husband Yaroslav Romanov alias Shyamsundar Charan Das, both Russian nationals.

"The couple arrived in Vrindavan on tourist visa and soon became involved in religious activities, including the formation of a trust. However, it was revealed later that they were engaging in illegal real-estate transactions, renting and selling flats in the building under the guise of a religious trust," special public prosecutor Shailendra Kumar Gautam said, adding that complaints by locals led the police to launch a probe.

During inquiry, the couple's activities were found to be fraudulent, with allegations that the property was built using funds acquired illegally.

On June 30, 2023, the then District Magistrate Pulkit Khare rejected the couple's representation and issued an order to attach the building under the Gangsters Act.

"The couple contested the decision, but Additional District and Sessions Judge Pallavi Agarwal on Saturday upheld the ruling and ordered forfeiture of the property known as the 'Russian Building'. Spanning 1412.72 sq mt area, the property is estimated to be valued at Rs 29.22 crore," Gautam said. 

With PTI Inputs

Updated 22:43 IST, December 4th 2024

