Crackdown on Narcotics: BSF Seizes Drone Carrying 1 Kg Heroin Near Amritsar

Amritsar: A drone and two packets of narcotics at two different places in Punjab were recovered, an official statement said on Sunday.

According to BSF, a tip-off was received regarding the smuggling of drugs by drone at two different places in (Ferozepur and Amritsar border area).

“On the intervening night of February 14 and 15, a special ambush was laid by the BSF troops at the suspected dropping zone of the drone coming from Pakistan to India side to drop the narcotics consignments,” BSF said.

The ambush party recovered two packets suspected to be heroin (Gross weight- 1 kg) from a farming field adjacent to village Dona Rahmat Wala in district Ferozepur.

The narcotics were dropped by the drone in two sorties coming from Pakistan to India. The packets were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape along with a nylon loop and small torch also attached to the packets.