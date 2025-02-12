Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  Crackdown on Narcotics: Courier-Based Drug Trafficking Busted Near Gujarat's Kutch, Two Peddlers Arrested

Published 17:51 IST, February 12th 2025

Crackdown on Narcotics: Courier-Based Drug Trafficking Busted Near Gujarat’s Kutch, Two Peddlers Arrested

Police busted an operation involving courier services for narcotics transportation, resulting in the arrest of two peddlers in Gujarat's Kutch.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manas Gupta
Courier-Based Drug trafficking busted near Gujarat’s Kutch | Image: Representative

Kutch: In a success for law enforcement agencies, police uncovered an operation involving courier services for narcotics transportation, resulting in the arrest of two peddlers, officials said on Wednesday. 

The two accused have been identified as Rajeev Rai (41) and Subhash Jadav (35). 

Courier-based Drug Trafficking Busted 

"We kept a watch on the office of the courier firm located in the center of the city after we received specific information about drug trafficking using the courier route. We apprehended the people who came to take the delivery based on the specific information," police said. 

Police said the authorities confiscated 12.140 kg of hashish, valued at Rs 1.21 lakh. 

According to police, contraband originated from Orissa and was intended for Kutch consumers.

“These two accused have no criminal history, but during the interrogation, we came to know that it was their second attempt to order drugs using a courier service," officials added.

Police said that further investigation is underway, and work to identify local dealers and users in the region is being carried out. 

 


 

Updated 17:52 IST, February 12th 2025

