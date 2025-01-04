Published 16:56 IST, January 4th 2025
Crackdown on Narcotics: Two Smugglers Arrested As BSF Seizes Heroin Packet In Amritsar
BSF and Punjab Police conducted a joint operation that led to arrest of the two Indian smugglers and the recovery of one packet of heroin.
Amritsar: In a success for law enforcement agencies, the Border Security Forces (BSF) and Punjab Police conducted a joint operation that led to the arrest of the two Indian smugglers and the recovery of one packet of heroin.
BSF said that the operation was conducted after a tip-off was received by the intelligence wing regarding smuggling activities in the depth area of village Attari; a meticulously planned ambush was conducted in collaboration with the Punjab Police.
Two suspected individuals were seen by the joint ambush party looking for contraband items dropped by drone from Pakistan's side during the operation, which took place on January 3 at approximately 3:40 pm, officials said.
BSF Seizes Packet of Heroin, Two Smugglers Arrested
The suspected smuggler and one packet of suspected heroin weighing 540 grams were later arrested by the ambush party.
According to a release statement, a copper hook was discovered attached to the packet containing the drugs, which were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape.
The two smugglers are natives of Mode and Narainghar in Amritsar.
The detained individuals are presently being thoroughly questioned in order to look into their connections to smugglers based in Pakistan.
This incident happened close to Amritsar's Government High School Attari, officials said.
