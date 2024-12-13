Crackdown on Narctotics: Ganja Worth Rs 10 lakh Seized In Goa, 5 Arrested

Panaji: Five persons carrying ganja worth Rs 10 lakh have been arrested at a bus stand in Goa, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Chandankumar Sharma (22), Rohit Sharma (21) and Imtiyaj Ansari (21), all three from Jharkhand, and Vijay Volvoikar (25) and Parshuram Lamani (36) from Goa.

“They were apprehended with 10 kg of ganja, worth Rs 10 lakh,” police said.

Ganja Worth Rs 10 lakh Seized

A police team apprehended the accused, who were peddling ganja at the parking lot of a new bus stand of the Kadamba Transport Corporation in Mapusa town on Thursday, the official said.

A case has been registered and probe is underway, the official added.

Earlier last month, Goa police have arrested a Russian woman for alleged possession of ganja and ecstasy worth Rs 16 lakh.

The accused, Alla Rusaeva, worked as a DJ at a club in Pernem, North Goa, the official said.