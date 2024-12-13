Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Crackdown on Narctotics: Ganja Worth Rs 10 lakh Seized In Goa, 5 Arrested

Published 16:40 IST, December 13th 2024

Crackdown on Narctotics: Ganja Worth Rs 10 lakh Seized In Goa, 5 Arrested

Five persons carrying ganja worth Rs 10 lakh have been arrested at a bus stand in Goa, police said on Friday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
5 arrested in Goa for carrying Ganja worth Rs 10 lakh | Image: Representational

Panaji: Five persons carrying ganja worth Rs 10 lakh have been arrested at a bus stand in Goa, police said on Friday. 

The accused have been identified as Chandankumar Sharma (22), Rohit Sharma (21) and Imtiyaj Ansari (21), all three from Jharkhand, and Vijay Volvoikar (25) and Parshuram Lamani (36) from Goa. 

“They were apprehended with 10 kg of ganja, worth Rs 10 lakh,” police said.  

Ganja Worth Rs 10 lakh Seized 

A police team apprehended the accused, who were peddling ganja at the parking lot of a new bus stand of the Kadamba Transport Corporation in Mapusa town on Thursday, the official said.

A case has been registered and probe is underway, the official added.

Earlier last month, Goa police have arrested a Russian woman for alleged possession of ganja and ecstasy worth Rs 16 lakh. 

The accused, Alla Rusaeva, worked as a DJ at a club in Pernem, North Goa, the official said.

A team from the anti-narcotics cell raided Rusaeva's rented room in Keri on Thursday and seized 36.16 gm of ganja, 337 gm of ecstasy and liquor worth Rs 16.8 lakh, he said.The woman, who hails from Moscow, has been arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further probe is underway.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:40 IST, December 13th 2024

Recommended

'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Jaunpur Police Tighten Security After Rumours Of Shivling Discovery
India News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.