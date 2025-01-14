Cracks Widens In INDI Bloc As Sharad Pawar Hints At Going Solo In Mumbai Civic Polls

New Delhi: Signaling a rift within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday suggested that his party might contest the upcoming Mumbai civic elections independently, much like Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT). Speaking to the media, Pawar clarified that the INDI alliance, formed for national-level elections, did not include discussions on local or municipal polls.

“When the INDIA bloc was formed, the discussion was only about national issues and elections. No discussion was held regarding local body or state elections,” Pawar stated, hinting at a potential divergence in strategies among the alliance partners for the upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra.

Pawar did, however, indicate that a meeting would be held among MVA constituents in the next 8-10 days to decide whether the parties should contest the civic polls together or independently. “The decision regarding the upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra will be taken after holding a meeting. We have communication within the alliance,” he added.

Pawar’s remarks come on the heels of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) announcing its decision to go solo in the local body elections, including the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut confirmed the party's stance on Saturday, asserting that it would fight the elections on its own strength, with no alliance with the MVA for the local elections.

“We will fight the elections from Mumbai to Nagpur on our own strength. We want to see what happens,” Raut stated, further signaling a disconnect between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and its MVA allies in Maharashtra.

In another statement, Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey also reiterated that the INDI alliance was formed solely for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, with no discussions regarding local elections. He expressed disappointment with Congress, accusing them of failing to support the AAP and contributing to the BJP's victories. "Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest the Mumbai and Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections on its own because it is the demand of the workers," he said, adding that Congress needed to introspect for not aiding AAP in the past.

The ongoing contest between Congress and AAP in Delhi, where both parties are contesting alone despite being part of the same national alliance, clearly shows the complexities within the opposition front.