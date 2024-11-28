Pakistan Security Worsening But Tejashwi Wants Indian Cricket Team To Travel To Islamabad

New Delhi: Amidst India’s decision to withdraw from the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan due to strained relations with the neighbouring country over terrorism and infiltration, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has come under intense scrutiny for pushing back against the stance taken by the Indian government. As the nation continues to support the government’s decision of not engaging in any cricketing ties with Pakistan due to ongoing security concerns, Tejashwi Yadav’s remarks to side with Pakistan are being criticised by many, who questioned his priorities calling his statement driven by politics of opposition against the BJP -led central government.

India's decision to not send its cricket team to Pakistan for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, came from the nation’s long-standing issues with Pakistan, particularly the latter’s support and alleged sponsoring of terrorism against India. In the past few months, Pakistan-based terror groups have repeatedly carried out attacks on Indian soil, resulting in the loss of several civilian and military lives. Apart from the Indian Army’s befitting replies to all these terror activities, the Indian government, in response, decided to not contribute to Pakistan’s sports activities, thus clearly pushing the ‘nations first’ narrative.

‘Why is there an objection…?’: Questions Tejashwi

However, Tejashwi Yadav, whose Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is known for its critical stance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi -led government at the Centre, has voiced an utterly different viewpoint. Yadav, who himself was a professional cricketer, argued that mixing politics with sports was inappropriate. He stated, "Why is there an objection to the players going to Pakistan for a game of cricket?”

In an attempt to take a dig at PM Modi’s visit to Pakistan, Yadav further drew a comparison by stating that if PM Narendra Modi could visit Pakistan "to eat biryani", there was no reason for the Indian cricket team to not visit there and play cricket. He stated, “Mixing politics in sports is not right. We should go, other teams should travel to India. Doesn’t everyone participate in the Olympics ?”

“Why shouldn’t India go there (Pakistan)? What is the objection? If the Prime Minister can go there to eat biryani, then it’s good if the India team travels; why is this not good?" the RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister said, as per news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav has been facing notable criticism over his statement. Diplomatic experts responded to his statement, saying Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Pakistan in 2015 was part of an effort to promote diplomacy and foster peace, a far cry from sending an entire national team into a country where India continues to face grave threats from groups operating with impunity. They stated that by drawing such a comparison, Yadav belittled the complex and sensitive nature of national security in favour of short-sighted political messaging.

This comes as India refused to send the team across the border, following which the International Cricket Council (ICC) convened a meeting of the executive members on Friday (November 29) to resolve the scheduling imbroglio surrounding the marquee event.

But, just ahead of this meeting, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told the ICC on Thursday that it will not accept the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy, and asked it not to discuss the option in the meeting.

The PCB has been rigid in its opposition to the hybrid model and has advised the ICC to look at other options to stage the Champions Trophy. It maintained that this model would mean giving preferential treatment to India.

“I can confirm initially the PCB had looked at the possibility of a hybrid model on the condition that if India can’t play in Pakistan, then in future there would be hybrid models in all ICC events in India right until 2031 ( ODI World Cup in India and Bangladesh ) as Pakistan would not go and play in India," a source told PTI

Massive Protests In Pakistan Amid Worsening Security Situation

Pakistan witnessed massive protests earlier this week as former PM Imran Khan's protesters demanded his release. Imran Khan, the PTI founder and former premier, remains imprisoned as protests escalate, deepening the political crisis in Pakistan. The violent events in Islamabad have further fuelled tensions, with PTI calling for international attention to what it describes as "state-sponsored violence."

The 72-year-old former premier issued a "final call" on November 13 for nationwide protests on November 24, denouncing what he termed as the stolen mandate, the unjust arrests of people and the passage of the 26th amendment, which he said has strengthened a “dictatorial regime”. Police sources said about 450 protestors were arrested in the crackdown while Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said it was a violent assault on protesters by security forces firing live rounds with the intent to kill as many people as possible.

US Mission in Pak Issues Security Alert

The US Mission to Pakistan has issued a security alert citing 'Threat to Serena Hotel' in Peshawar and has instructed the mission personnel to avoid the place till December 16.

"Based on security information received by the US Mission to Pakistan, US Mission personnel have been instructed to avoid the Serena Hotel Peshawar located on the Khyber Road, Peshawar Golf Club, Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan during the period from now through December 16, 2024", the statement from the US Mission read.