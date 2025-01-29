Enraged Over Mother's Affair, Two Brothers Kill Her Lover, Fling His Intestines in Air

Gandhinagar ( Gujarat ): A shocking murder in Mokhasan village, near Gandhinagar where two brothers, Sanjay Thakor (27) and Jayesh Thakor (23), allegedly murdered Ratanji Thakor, a 45-year-old mason, over a long-standing affair he had with their mother.

According to local media sources, the Thakor brothers held tremendous anger for Ratanji, claiming that his relationship with their mother had dishonoured their late father's memory and caused dishonour to their family.

According to a First Information Report (FIR) submitted by the victim's son, Ajay, the brothers had previously told Ratanji to stay away from their mother and attempted to handle the issue through community leaders, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

“On Sunday, Sanjay and Jayesh, armed with a knife and a rod, attacked Ratanji Thakor and his associate Jikuji Parmar, who were constructing a house in the village,” according to police sources.