‘Passengers Slipped… Fell on Each Other’: CPRO of Northern Railways Contradicts Eyewitness Account

New Delhi Stampede: After the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station claimed 18 lives due to a massive rush, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railways, issued a statement addressing the incident

Speaking to Republic TV, Upadhyay described the situation during the stampede, which occurred yesterday. He explained that at the time, the Magadh Express, heading toward Patna, was stationed at platform number 14, while the Uttar Sampark Kranti, bound for Jammu, was on platform number 15.

He said the stampede occurred as passengers slipped on the stairs and fell on each other: “A passenger heading toward platforms 14-15 slipped and fell on the stairs, causing several passengers behind him to stumble, leading to this tragic incident.”

He added, "This time, an unprecedented number of devotees are arriving at the Maha Kumbh . We are operating an unprecedented and record number of special trains for the ease of passengers. We are doing our best. This incident that occurred last night was extremely unfortunate... People were waiting on Platform 14 for Prayagraj Express, during which the announcement was made for the arrival of the Special Train on Platform 12. People started moving towards Platform 14 to Platform 12 in large numbers, during which a passenger slipped and fell, and a stampede occurred... 18 people lost their lives in this incident, and 13 were injured... The Railway Minister had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of deceased... Seriously injured have been given financial aid of Rs 2.5 lakh each and those with minor injuries have been given Rs 1 lakh each... A committee of Secretary level officers of the Indian Railways is investigating the matter... CCTV footage and facts are being investigated... Northern Railways is trying to bring back normalcy at the earliest... Neither was any scheduled train cancelled, nor was there any change in platform..."

WATCH STATEMENT:

Contradicts Eyewitness Account

However, his statement contradicted eyewitness accounts, which cited train cancellations and platform changes as the reason for the chaos. Upadhyay denied these claims, dismissing them as rumors.

When questioned about the lack of safety measures at the station, he responded, “This is being investigated by a high-level committee. No train was canceled, nor was there any change in platform… The incident is under investigation, so let the committee submit their report and findings. The situation at the platform is normal now. All trains are running as per schedule.”

In contrast, the CPRO’s initial statement on the night of the incident had completely denied the occurrence of a stampede, calling it a mere rumor.