CT Ravi Claims Threat to Life After Arrest Over Alleged Derogatory Remarks

Bengaluru: BJP leader CT Ravi has filed a complaint against Congress leader Lakshmi Hebbalkar, alleging a conspiracy to kill him. This comes after he was arrested on charges of making 'derogatory remarks' against Hebbalkar. Ravi claimed the complaint against him was false and part of a political vendetta, accusing the police of negligence and failing to register his FIR.

“Police brought me to Khanapura police station around 8 pm. They didn't tell me in which case they brought me. They're not registering my complaint; they're not even filing a zero FIR. If something happens to me, the Congress government must take responsibility," Ravi alleged.

The BJP leader further claimed that Congress leaders and the police were plotting against him. “By registering a false case, they're conspiring to murder me. I have already filed a complaint. It's been three hours since I was brought to the police station, and I haven't been told why. If something happens to me, the police, DK Shivakumar, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, and their team will be responsible,” he said.

Ravi compared his treatment to the Emergency era, alleging he was being treated like a criminal. “They're treating me like a criminal, and it's creating doubt in me. I have worked as a minister and am a people's representative. They're acting the way they did during the 'Emergency,'" he said.

Opposition Slams Congress Government

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, BJP’s R Ashoka, criticized the police's handling of the situation and accused the Congress government of turning police stations into party offices. “The police station has become a Congress party office. As elected members, we have been sitting here for the last 4-5 hours. The Police Commissioner is not giving the acknowledgment. The Police Commissioner tortured CT Ravi; he was bleeding from the head. The entire Karnataka is under 'goondaraj.' The BJP will protest tomorrow. I want to tell the police officers that this is not a permanent government. Think of the law and order situation," Ashoka said.

CT Ravi’s Advocate Alleges High-Handedness

Ravi's advocate, Chetan, also raised concerns about the treatment of his client. “As soon as we received information, we immediately rushed to Khanapura Police Station. We were prohibited from entering the police station for about an hour. Every accused has the right to meet their counsel during custody or interrogation. Despite that, we were not allowed to go in for 1.5 hours. When we met CT Ravi, he said he wanted to lodge an FIR as there were threats to his life. One complaint was drafted, but the FIR was still not registered. This is nothing but high-handedness. BJP MLAs and MLCs will take up the matter in the assembly tomorrow," he said.