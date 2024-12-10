CUET-UG: Students Can Appear For Any Subject Irrespective Of Class 12 Subjects, Says UGC

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) CUET-UG will be conducted only as a computer-based test (CBT) from 2025 and students will be allowed to appear for any subject irrespective of the subjects studied in class 12, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

In an interaction with PTI, Kumar said an expert panel set up by the University Grants Commission (UGC) conducted a review of the exam and proposed several changes.

"The exam will be conducted only in CBT mode from 2025 unlike hybrid mode last year. We have also reduced the number of subjects from 63 to 37 and admissions for the dropped subjects will be conducted on the basis of scores of the General Aptitude Test (GAT)," Kumar said.

"Candidates will also be allowed to opt for subjects in CUET-UG which they haven't studied in class 12 to allow the students to cross over the rigid disciplinary boundaries in higher education," he added.

Explaining the changes in the 2025 edition of the exam, Kumar said students will be able to appear for CUET-UG in a maximum of five subjects as against six previously.

"Similarly, the exam duration which varied from 45 minutes to 60 minutes depending upon the subject, has now been standardised as 60 minutes. The concept of optional questions in the exam has also been done away with and all questions will be compulsory now," Kumar said.

In the first edition of the exam in 2022, CUET-UG was plagued by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, the scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results.