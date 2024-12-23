Current Situation in Sambhal Deeply Concerning: Swami Rambhadracharya

New Delhi: Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya expressed his disagreement with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent comments about aspiring politicians attempting to position themselves as “leaders of Hindus.” Speaking to news agency IANS, the spiritual leader criticized Bhagwat’s stance, asserting, “I completely disagree with Mohan Bhagwat’s statement. Let me make it clear, Mohan Bhagwat is not our disciplinarian, but we are.”

Bhagwat, in an address last Thursday, had raised concerns about the resurgence of temple-mosque disputes, warning against fueling communal discord. He remarked that raking up such issues would not establish anyone as a Hindu leader.

Concerns Over Tensions in Sambhal

Swami Rambhadracharya also commented on the escalating tensions in Sambhal, describing the situation as alarming yet revealing. “What is happening in Sambhal right now is very bad. However, the positive aspect is that things are being uncovered in favour of Hindus. We will secure this, through the courts, through the ballot, and with public support,” he stated.

Atrocities Against Hindus in Bangladesh

Condemning the ongoing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, the Jagadguru criticized the interim government for its harsh policies and actions. “What is happening there is very bad. We have raised this issue with the government. The interim government in Bangladesh is extremely cruel. But wait and watch, everyone responsible for these acts against Hindus will face consequences,” he asserted, expressing hope for accountability and justice.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: A Call for Unity

Looking forward to the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Swami Rambhadracharya urged devotees across the nation to participate wholeheartedly. “Everyone should come. Everyone will have the opportunity to take a holy dip. Pray to the Almighty for the integrity and unity of Bharat,” he said, extending his invitation.