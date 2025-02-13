Dalai Lama Given Z-category Security Cover Following Threat Intel: Sources

New Delhi: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has been given Z-category security from the Union Home Ministry after an intel report regarding threat perception was received by the agencies, sources said on Thursday.

