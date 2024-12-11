Dausa Tragedy: 5-Year-Old Boy Rescued From Borewell After 55 Hours, Declared Dead

Dausa: A 5-year-old boy, who fell into a 150-feet-deep borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa district, was rescued after 55 hours of relentless efforts by the rescue teams. However, he was declared dead after he was taken to hospital for treatment. A district official confirmed the incident saying that the incident took place in Kalikhad village at around 3 pm on Monday while the child was playing in a field. On information, the rescue operations commenced with various teams of NDRF, SDRF, Fire Department, local police and others working tirelessly for over 55 hours to retrieve the boy from the borewell.

According to the officials, the rescuers faced massive challenges due to the depth of the borewell. However, the team managed to pull the child, identified as Aryan, from the borewell. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance in an unconscious state, where, unfortunately, he was declared dead.

An official stated that during the rescue operation, a parallel pit was dug using drilling machines to reach the child.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel said there were myriad challenges in the operation, including the water level estimated to be around 160 feet.

The difficulty in capturing the boy's movements on camera due to steam underground and safety concerns for the rescue staff were also among the challenges in the operation, they said.

"The boy was taken out and rushed to hospital," an official said.