Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Dec 10 To Be Celebrated as 'Pravasi Rajasthani Divas' Every Year: CM Bhajanal Sharma

Published 23:53 IST, December 10th 2024

Dec 10 To Be Celebrated as 'Pravasi Rajasthani Divas' Every Year: CM Bhajanal Sharma

'Pravasi Rajasthani Divas' will be celebrated every year on December 10, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma | Image: Facebook

Jaipur: 'Pravasi Rajasthani Divas' will be celebrated every year on December 10, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced on Tuesday.

Also, a separate department will be created for migrant Rajasthanis, Sharma said while addressing the 'Pravasi Rajasthani' conclave at the ongoing Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit here.

"The hard work, diligence and dedication of migrant Rajasthanis, both in the country and abroad, have made Rajasthan proud. Keeping in mind the interests of migrant Rajasthanis, the state government has decided to form a special department for them," the chief minister said.

"If the families of migrant Rajasthanis face any problem, a 'single point contact' will be created in every district to resolve their issues," he said.

"Along with this, December 10 will be celebrated as Pravasi Rajasthani Divas every year," he added.

Sharma also said that in a first, the state government has decided to confer 'Pravasi Rajasthani Samman' to eminent personalities from the state who live abroad. 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:53 IST, December 10th 2024

Recommended

India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.