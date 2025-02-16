Search icon
  News /
  India News /
  Deeply Anguished About Loss of Lives: President Murmu on NDLS Stampede

Updated 09:01 IST, February 16th 2025

Deeply Anguished About Loss of Lives: President Murmu on NDLS Stampede

A stampede at New Delhi Railway Station has resulted in the death of 18 people, including 11 women and four children.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Deeply anguished about loss of lives: President Murmu on stampede | Image: ANI

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow on Sunday over the tragic loss of lives in the stampede that occurred at the New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) on Saturday night.

In the incident, which took place near platforms 13 and 14, 18 people, including 14 women and four children, have lost their lives.

Several others have been seriously injured and were taken to the LNJP Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The authorities have expressed concerns that the death toll may rise further as more casualties are being reported.

President Murmu, on X, expressed her condolences to the families of the deceased. "Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," she wrote.

Compensation Announced for Victims and Families of Deceased

Compensation has been announced for the kin of the deceased and those who have been injured in the New Delhi Railway Station stampede. The families of the deceased will be given Rs 10 lakh compensation, those who have been seriously injured will be given Rs 2.5 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh will be given to the passengers who have suffered minor injuries.

NDLS Stampede: High-Level Committee Formed, Probe Ordered

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity at the Railway Board, on Sunday, informed that a two-member high-level committee had been formed to investigate the matter and determine the cause of the stampede at New Delhi railway station on Saturday, which claimed around 15 lives. "A two-member high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter," said Dilip Kumar.

Published 09:01 IST, February 16th 2025

