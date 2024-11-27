Search icon
  • 'Deeply Disturbed': Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity After Chinmoy Prabhu's Arrest in Bangladesh

Published 09:41 IST, November 27th 2024

'Deeply Disturbed': Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity After Chinmoy Prabhu's Arrest in Bangladesh

Kalyan urged the Bangladesh govt to stop atrocities against the Hindu community. Such incidents against Hindus have increased after Hasina’s govt lost power.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Aditi Pandey
'Deeply Disturbed': Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity After Chinmoy Prabhu's Arrest in Bangladesh | Image: ANI / X

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has expressed deep concern over the condition of Hindus in Bangladesh following unrest triggered by the arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari.  

Taking to X, Kalyan said, “Let’s all unite together in condemning the detention of ISKCON Bangladesh Priest Chinmoy Krishna Das by Bangladesh police.”  

Kalyan urged the Bangladesh government to stop atrocities against the Hindu community, adding that such incidents have increased after Sheikh Hasina ’s government lost power. The targeting of Hindus in the country has sparked global protests.  

Highlighting India’s role in the formation of Bangladesh, Kalyan reminded the neighboring country of the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers during its liberation. “Indian Army blood was spilled, our resources were spent, and our jawans sacrificed their lives for Bangladesh's formation. We are deeply disturbed by the targeting of our Hindu brothers and sisters,” he said.  

The unrest in Bangladesh erupted on Tuesday after Brahmachari, who faces sedition charges, was denied bail. This decision angered his supporters, leading to violent clashes in several areas.  

The sedition case against Chinmoy Krishna Das and 18 others was filed on October 31 in Chattogram. According to a Bangladeshi News Daily, the complaint alleged disrespect to Bangladesh’s national flag during a rally organised by the ISKCON leader.  

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 09:54 IST, November 27th 2024

Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh

