  • Delhi: 1 Dead, Several Injured After 2 Cars Collide and Catch Fire on Dwarka Expressway

Published 07:07 IST, December 4th 2024

Delhi: 1 Dead, Several Injured After 2 Cars Collide and Catch Fire on Dwarka Expressway

One person died and several injured after two cars caught fire after colliding with each other on the Dwarka Expressway.

New Delhi: In a tragic accident, one person died and several injured after two cars caught fire after colliding with each other on the Dwarka Expressway, Delhi Fire Service said on Wednesday. 

All the injured have been admitted to the hospital and are currently undergoing treatment, said Delhi Fire Service. 
More details are awaited.

Earlier on December 2, a bike rider was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Delhi's Wazirpur flyover on Sunday evening, according to police sources.

Further, officials said that the vehicle involved in the incident has been identified, but it fled the scene after hitting the bike rider. The case is under investigation.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 
 

