Published 13:24 IST, January 22nd 2025
Delhi: 18-Year-Old B.Com Student Dies By Suicide, Jumps From 9th Floor
The student was identified as Parth Rawat, studying in B.Com first-year at Maharaja Agrasen College.
- India News
- 1 min read
An 18-year-old boy has died by suicide after falling from the ninth floor of the Maharaja Agrasen College in Delhi, police said.
According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Parth Rawat, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, who was enrolled in the Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) programme, studying in the first year.
The police rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the incident on January 20. "On 20.01.2025, a PCR Call was received at PS Aman Vihar that a boy has been brought dead at Hospital," the statement by the Delhi police said.
The cause of the fall was being ascertained, the police said, adding that the proceedings were underway under section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 13:24 IST, January 22nd 2025