Published 17:29 IST, December 27th 2024
Delhi: 54-Year-Old Man Jumps to Death at Jamia Hamdard Hospital
A 54-year-old man died on Friday after allegedly jumping from the window of a fifth-floor washroom at Jamia Hamdard Hospital in south Delhi.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: A 54-year-old man died on Friday after allegedly jumping from the window of a fifth-floor washroom at Jamia Hamdard Hospital in south Delhi, police reported.
No suicide note has been recovered. The police received information about the incident at 1:21 am on Friday, an officer said.
The victim, Mushtaq Ali, used to work at the hospital as a ward boy and was a resident of the staff quarters at the Jamia Hamdard campus, he added.
Ali had been admitted to the orthopedic ward of the hospital on Monday due to a fracture in his foot, the officer said.
Ali lived alone and his family members reside in Odisha, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.
With PTI Inputs
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 17:29 IST, December 27th 2024