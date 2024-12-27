Search icon
Published 17:29 IST, December 27th 2024

Delhi: 54-Year-Old Man Jumps to Death at Jamia Hamdard Hospital

A 54-year-old man died on Friday after allegedly jumping from the window of a fifth-floor washroom at Jamia Hamdard Hospital in south Delhi.

Reported by: Digital Desk
54-Year-Old Man Jumps to Death at Jamia Hamdard Hospital | Image: representative

New Delhi: A 54-year-old man died on Friday after allegedly jumping from the window of a fifth-floor washroom at Jamia Hamdard Hospital in south Delhi, police reported.

No suicide note has been recovered. The police received information about the incident at 1:21 am on Friday, an officer said. 

The victim, Mushtaq Ali, used to work at the hospital as a ward boy and was a resident of the staff quarters at the Jamia Hamdard campus, he added.

Ali had been admitted to the orthopedic ward of the hospital on Monday due to a fracture in his foot, the officer said.

Ali lived alone and his family members reside in Odisha, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.  

With PTI Inputs  

Updated 17:29 IST, December 27th 2024

