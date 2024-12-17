Search icon
Published 23:43 IST, December 17th 2024

Delhi: 55-Year-Old Man, Grandson Injured as 17-Year-Old Drives Car at High Speed

A 55-year-old man and his seven-year-old grandson were injured in Delhi after being hit by a car driven by a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi: 55-Year-Old Man, Grandson Injured as 17-Year-Old Drives Car at High Speed | Image: Representational image (Unsplash)

New Delhi: A 55-year-old man and his seven-year-old grandson were injured in Delhi after being hit by a car driven by a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday. The incident occurred as the man was bringing the child back home from school after his exam.

The victim narrated that the car approached at a dangerously high speed, coming from the opposite direction. “The car did not stop and rammed several vehicles. I didn’t get the time to react,” he said. The vehicle hit several people before striking the man and his grandson, causing them to fall. The child slipped from his hands and was dragged by the car until it came to a halt after colliding with parked scooters.

The teenager was caught by locals at the scene and handed over to the police. The grandfather explained that the child sustained a head injury but is now in stable condition. He expressed frustration, saying, “The parents of such minors deserve to be blamed. Action must be taken against those who give cars to their children.”

The incident raised concerns over the increasing cases of minors driving vehicles recklessly in urban areas. Such accidents often highlight the lack of responsibility among guardians who allow underage driving, despite strict legal restrictions. Under the Motor Vehicles Act, parents of minors caught driving can face fines, vehicle seizure, and legal action. Police have launched an investigation into the case.

