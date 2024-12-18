Search icon
Published 09:50 IST, December 18th 2024

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Soars to 'Severe' at 421; GRAP-4 Restrictions Imposed

The air quality in Delhi worsened to ‘severe’ on Tuesday, with an air quality index (AQI) of 422.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi air pollution reaches 'severe' levels with 421 AQI | Image: PTI

New Delhi: On Wednesday morning, Delhi was surrounded in another day of toxic air, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeding 442, falling in the ‘severe’ category around 7 am. This comes as Stage 4 of the anti-pollution curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is in effect.

While the city's overall AQI stood at 442, some monitoring stations recorded levels in the ‘severe-plus’ category.

Of the 37 monitoring stations listed in the Sameer app, which provides hourly updates on the National Air Quality Index, the AQI at 21 stations stood at severe-plus category on Tuesday morning.

Some of the monitoring stations with the worst AQI were: Nehru Nagar (480), Alipur (471), Anand Vihar (481), CRRI Mathura Road (468), Jahangirpuri (468), and Rohini (466).

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) is categorized as follows: 0-50 is considered "good," 51-100 "satisfactory," 101-200 "moderate," 201-300 "poor," 301-400 "very poor," 401-450 "severe," and above 450 is classified as "severe plus."

Delhi's AQI last entered the "severe-plus" category in mid-November.

GRAP 4 in Delhi

Delhi's plummeting air quality prompted auhorities to reimpose on Monday night the Stage 4 of GRAP which includes restrictions such as a ban on construction activities and the entry of trucks into the city.

During winters, the national capital enforces restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which categorises the city's air quality in four stages -- Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

GRAP IV also includes a ban on all construction and demolition activities, including public projects such as highways, flyovers, power lines and pipelines. Diesel trucks carrying non-essential items are prohibited from entering Delhi.

Public, municipal and private offices must decide on allowing only 50 per cent of staff to work in offices, with the remaining working from home.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 09:50 IST, December 18th 2024

