Published 09:27 IST, December 7th 2024

Delhi Air Quality Drops to 'Poor' Category with AQI at 219

As per data of CPCB, AQI in Alipur was 231, 225 in Ashok Vihar, 262 in Bawana and 274 in Burari crossing.

Reported by: Asian News International
Delhi Air Quality Drops to 'Poor' Category with AQI at 219 | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped down to the 'poor' category on Saturday. It was measured as 219 by the Central pollution Control Board at 8 a.m. Visuals from India Gate, Barapullah and Lodhi Road showed a thin layer of smog engulfing the areas.

As per data of CPCB, AQI in Alipur was 231, 225 in Ashok Vihar, 262 in Bawana and 274 in Burari crossing.

Notably, some areas recorded a 'moderate' AQI. CRRI Mathura road AQI was 194, DTU was 200, 194 at the Karni Singh shooting range and 192 at IHBAS, Dilshad Garden.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe.

Delhi's air quality has been reeling in 'very severe', 'severe', 'very poor' and 'poor' categories post Diwali.

Residents in the national capital have complained of breathing difficulties and several other medical problems.
Meanwhile, the air quality in Agra was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category, as per the CPCB.

Visuals from the city showed the sunrise hues complimenting the UNESCO heritage Taj Mahal.

A local resident said that air quality had improved however the prevailing winter conditions reduced the visibility of the monument.
"The air quality in Agra has improved a lot. However the winters have become more harsh and hence due to the fog , the Taj Mahal is not visible," said the resident.
On Thursday, Supreme Court allowed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to relax GRAP stage IV restrictions in Dehli-NCR to GRAP stage II in view of the betterment in the Air Quality Index (AQI).

In the view of decreasing air pollution The Delhi Government Directorate of Education issued an order on Thursday announcing the resumption of normal physical classes in schools across the Delhi NCR region.

"All the Government, Govt.-Aided, Unaided Recognized Private Schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are informed that the circulars or related orders issued are revoked. Thus, all classes in all schools are to be held in physical mode with immediate effect," the order reads. 

Updated 09:27 IST, December 7th 2024

