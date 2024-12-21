Delhi Air Quality Hits 'Severe' Level, Minimum Temperature Drops to 7.5°C

NEW DELHI: Delhi's air quality was in the "severe" category on Saturday morning, December 21, with an average AQI of 434 recorded in Nehru Nagar.

For reference, the AQI scale ranges from 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), to 401-500 (severe).

The city also recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5°C, which is 2.5°C higher than the seasonal average, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

At 8:30 AM, the humidity level stood at 100%. The IMD has forecasted partly cloudy skies for the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 24°C.

Forecasts by the Centre’s Early Warning System for Delhi (EWS) show winds are likely to pick up by Saturday, pushing the AQI back down to very poor again.