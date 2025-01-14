Delhi CA's 3 Corporate Lessons After Her Maid Resigned For Not Getting Rs 1,000 Raise

New Delhi: A Chartered Accountant from Delhi shared an experience on LinkedIn about lessons learnt when her house help resigned after she refused her to give a raise of Rs 1,000.

In a long post on LinkedIn, Meenal Goel wrote, “My maid resigned yesterday, Why? Because we didn't want to give her a Rs 1,000 raise.

“Her exact words were - “Call only when you are ready to pay me Rs 3,000” And the confidence she had - oh my god!”

This taught me 3 corporate lessons:

1. Don't be affraid to ask for a raise

My boss will laugh me off if I do. If I have the luck, I will get the raise. I am putting in the hard work, I am sure bosses will do justice, Sorry No!

Never, leave your personal growth in the hands of - fate, god or other humans. You should take charge of your growth.

2. Never discredit your efforts

“Do you rate yourself low in year-end self-evaluations? Why do you say to your colleagues that - you are not good at it? Why do you think that your contribution to the team is smaller? People believe, what you make them believe. If you believe you are a good team player, so will your colleagues. If you believe you suck at your job, so will your colleagues. Exhibit self-confidence,” she wrote.

3. Don't settle for less

Next year we will promote you. Next year you will get a better increment. What you are asking for is beyond our budget. Sorry, this is the best we can offer for your role… These are the statements I have heard in my 6 years of corporate life every other day! And the only thing I have learnt is - 'Don't settle for less'.

This would mean:

Losing on multiple opportunities.

Being anxious about not getting shortlisted.

Right thing will take time to fall into your lap.