Ashish Sood, Rekha Gupta or a Surprise Pick?: Suspense Over Delhi CM to End Shortly, Oath-Ceremony Tomorrow | LIVE

Delhi Chief Minister Announcement Live: Preparations are in full swing for the grand swearing-in ceremony of Delhi’s new Chief Minister, set to take place on Thursday, February 20, at Ramlila Maidan. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , members of the Union Cabinet, and Chief Ministers from various states.

Before the big day, BJP ’s newly elected MLAs will meet today, February 19, to choose their legislative party leader. The spotlight remains on Parvesh Verma and Vijender Gupta as the top contenders for the Chief Minister’s post.

The recent Delhi Assembly elections saw the BJP securing 48 out of 70 seats, ending AAP’s rule, while Congress failed to win a single seat for the third straight time.

This is a suspense: BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam on Delhi CM face

" This is a suspense. The legislative party will take the decision, which will be approved by the party's parliamentary board....There is no formula," Dushyant Gautam said

CM name to be announced by 7 pm: Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva

"At 7 pm today, the party's two central observers (for electing the Leader of Delhi Legislature Party) will come, and they will announce the name of the CM..." Sachdeva said.

Sunrise is going to happen in Delhi tomorrow: BJP MP

"Sunrise is going to happen in Delhi tomorrow. The development will now take place at the ground level... Tomorrow, a new government will be formed in Delhi under the leadership of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah... Tomorrow's event is really a historic event. After 27 years, the BJP government will be sworn in (in Delhi)... Tomorrow will be the beginning of good governance with the end of bad governance," said BJP MP Deepak Prakash.

Delhi CM live: Potential CM candidates? The potential names for Delhi CM include Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat, Rekha Gupta (Shalimar Bagh), Vijender Gupta (Rohini), Satish Upadhyay (Malviya Nagar), Ashish Sood (Janakpuri), Pawan Sharma (Uttam Nagar), and Ajay Mahawar (Ghonda), among others.

Delhi CM live: Delhi’s new Chief Minister will not stay in ‘Sheesh Mahal’, says BJP leader : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared that Delhi’s next Chief Minister will not reside in “Sheesh Mahal,” a term the party uses to mock the 6, Flag Staff Road bungalow where AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal lived as CM. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva stated that a new residence for the CM will be chosen after the government is sworn in, following the oath-taking ceremony.

Delhi CM live: Visuals from Ramlila Maidan where preparations are in full swing ahead of the oath ceremony of the new CM of Delhi. BJP Legislature Party meeting will be held today. The swearing-in ceremony will be held tomorrow, 20th February

Delhi CM live: Over 5,000 security personnel to be deployed at Ramlila Maidan? Over 5,000 security personnel will be deployed in and around the Ramlila Maidan area on the day of the oath-taking ceremony for Delhi's new chief minister, an official said. The officer further stated that over 10 companies of paramilitary forces will also be deployed to maintain law and order and manage traffic during the day. The next chief minister of Delhi, along with the council of ministers, will take the oath at Ramlila Maidan on February 20. The ceremony is expected to take place at around 4:30 pm and is likely to be attended by top BJP leaders, including chief ministers from party-ruled states.

Delhi CM live: Picture of invitation card for the oath taking ceremony surfaces.

Delhi CM live: Next Delhi CM Swearing-in ceremony full Schedule: According to the complete schedule of the swearing-in ceremony of the Delhi Chief Minister, the event is expected to begin between 11-12 pm during which the guests will arrive and take their respective seats.

12:10 PM: The Chief Minister designate is expected to arrive along with the Ministers designate; they will be received by the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary (GAD).

12:15 PM: Arrival of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi who also be received by the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary (GAD).

12:20 PM: Arrival of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers.

12:25 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive for the Delhi CM Oath-taking ceremony and will be welcomed by the Home Minister and LG.

12:28 PM: After received PM Modi, the Home Minister and Lieutenant Governor will proceed towards the dais.

12:29 PM: PM Modi will arrive on the dais.

12:30 PM: The Police Band will perform the National Anthem.

12:31 PM: The Secretary to the LG will seek LG's permission to commence the event, he gives the assent.

The Secretary to LG will request the Delhi Chief Secretary to read MHA, GoI Notification regarding the appointment of the Delhi CM and the Council of Ministers. The Chief Secretary will then read the notification of appointment of Delhi CM and Council of Ministers. The Chief Secretary will request the LG to administer the Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy to the Chief Minister Designate.

12:35 PM: The LG will administer the Oath of office and Oath of Secrecy to the Chief Minister and papers will be signed.

12:45 PM: The Chief Secretary will request the LF to administer the Oath of office and Oath of Secrecy to the Ministers Designate.

The Chief Secretary will call out the name of every minister.The LG will administer the Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy to each of the Ministers individually and they will sign the papers.