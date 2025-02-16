Search icon
  Delhi CM Announcement Delayed: BJP Legislative Party Meeting Rescheduled To Feb 19

Updated 00:55 IST, February 17th 2025

Delhi CM Announcement Delayed: BJP Legislative Party Meeting Rescheduled To Feb 19

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has rescheduled its Legislative Party meeting in Delhi from February 17 to February 19, according to sources.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi CM Announcement Delayed: BJP Legislative Party Meeting Rescheduled To Feb 19 | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) has rescheduled its Legislative Party meeting in Delhi from February 17 to February 19, according to sources. The meeting will take place at the Delhi BJP State Office. Additionally, the swearing-in ceremony for the new Chief Minister of Delhi has been postponed to February 20, from the initially planned date of February 18.

The BJP had earlier indicated that it would soon announce the name of the new Chief Minister. BJP's national spokesperson, Ajay Alok mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would return from his foreign visit on the night of February 17, followed by a meeting of the parliamentary board. The decisions regarding the new government, including the appointment of the Chief Minister, a council of ministers, and possibly one or two deputy chief ministers, will be made by PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah , BJP President JP Nadda, and other senior leaders.

In the recent Delhi assembly elections held on February 5, the BJP won 48 out of 70 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured only 22 seats. The Congress party failed to win a single seat for the third time in a row, with results announced on February 8.

As speculation grows about the new Chief Minister, several potential candidates have emerged, including:

  • Parvesh Verma
  • Ashish Sood
  • Rekha Gupta
  • Vijender Gupta
  • Shikha Roy

Historically, the BJP has often chosen lesser-known figures for the chief ministerial role, adding an element of surprise to these discussions.

The recently concluded assembly elections in Delhi The February 8 election results marked a major political shift in Delhi, with BJP securing 48 out of 70 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which ruled for a decade, suffered a major blow, with several key leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal , Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, Somnath Bharti and Saurabh Bhardwaj, losing their seats.  As the BJP prepares to name its new Chief Minister, anticipation is high over who will lead Delhi’s next government.


 

Published 23:58 IST, February 16th 2025

Narendra Modi Amit Shah Arvind Kejriwal BJP Congress

