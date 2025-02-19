Delhi CM Swearing-In Ceremony: Traffic Advisory Issued, Check Diversions and Routes to Avoid

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory, imposing traffic restrictions across major routes in the capital as the stage is set for the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi's new chief minister at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, February 20. With top BJP leaders, industrialists, film stars, and spiritual figures on the guest list, the event is expected to be a grand political spectacle.

Traffic Diversions and Check Routes to Avoid

To ensure smooth movement during the event, Delhi Traffic Police has announced diversions at multiple locations, including Subhash Park T-point, Raj Ghat, Delhi Gate, ITO, Ajmeri Gate, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Bhavbhuti Marg, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. From 7 am to 4 pm on Thursday, major roads such as Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate), Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk), Aruna Asaf Ali Road, and Minto Road will see restrictions.

"A large gathering is also expected. To Manage traffic during this event, certain diversions and restrictions will be in place,” the police said.

Commuters have been advised to avoid these stretches and use public transport. Parking will only be allowed at designated spots, and people have been urged to refrain from roadside parking. Those heading to New Delhi Railway Station should use the Paharganj side instead of Ajmeri Gate.

Preparations in Full Swing

As workers repaint boundary walls and clean pavements around Ramlila Maidan, the BJP is finalising arrangements for what its leaders are calling a ‘historic moment.’ The swearing-in will mark the party’s return to power in Delhi after 27 years.

A high-level party meeting is scheduled for February 19 at 6 pm, following which the new CM’s name will be officially announced. Though the BJP has kept its choice under wraps, names like Parvesh Verma, Vijender Gupta, and Satish Upadhyay are doing the rounds.

Star-studded Guest List and Grand Celebrations

The guest list includes over 50 film stars, business leaders, diplomats, and religious figures such as Baba Ramdev, Swami Chidananda, and Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri. Adding to the celebratory mood, singer Kailash Kher and other artists are expected to perform.