Published 22:57 IST, December 18th 2024

Delhi Congress Calls AAP's Sanjeevani Yojana 'Election Stunt'

Arvind Kejriwal had closed down over 500 dispensaries set up by the Congress government to provide treatments for the poor.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi Congress Calls AAP's Sanjeevani Yojana 'Election Stunt' | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Delhi Congress on Wednesday called AAP's Sanjeevani Yojana an "election stunt" and said they should improve the condition of government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics before making such announcements.

In a statement, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said that after coming out of jail on bail, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has been making announcements regarding various "free" schemes for women (Rs 2,100 per month), auto rickshaw drivers (insurance) and old age people with an eye on the upcoming Assembly polls to influence the voters.

"Kejriwal should first improve the pathetic condition of government hospitals and the handful of Mohalla Clinics before making such announcements, which are mere election stunts with no intention to fulfil them," Yadav alleged in the statement.

Kejriwal had closed down over 500 dispensaries set up by the Congress government to provide treatments for the poor. He had promised to replace them with Mohalla Clinics, but he could not set up even half the number he had promised, Yadav claimed.

The voters of Delhi have become wiser, which he personally experienced during the Delhi Nyay Yatra, as the public remembered each of the many unfulfilled past promises of Kejriwal, and his fresh freebies will not have any impact on the people, Yadav further claimed in the statement.

No immediate reaction was received from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that the Sanjeevani Yojna would be launched for free treatment of people aged above 60 years after his party returns to power in Delhi. 

