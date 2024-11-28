Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi Court to deliver judgement in Sikh riots case against Sajjan Kumar

Published 22:06 IST, November 28th 2024

Delhi Court to deliver judgement in Sikh riots case against Sajjan Kumar

A Delhi court is likely to deliver on Friday its verdict in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi Court to deliver judgement in Sikh riots case against Sajjan Kumar | Image: PTI

New Delhi: A Delhi court is likely to deliver on Friday its verdict in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar.

The case pertains to the alleged killings of two persons in Saraswati Vihar area during the anti-Sikh riots.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja had reserved the judgment after hearing final arguments in the case related to the killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984.

Initially, an FIR was registered at Punjabi Bagh police station. Later, the case was investigated by a Special Investigation Team.

On December 16, 2021, the court framed charges against Kumar for murder and several other offences.

It has been alleged by the prosecution that the accused was leading a mob and upon his instigation, the gathering had burnt alive the two victims and had also damaged, destroyed and looted their household articles and other properties.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 22:06 IST, November 28th 2024

