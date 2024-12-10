Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: 213-Km Stretch to Curtail Travel Time Between 2 Cities | Key Points

Published 20:51 IST, December 10th 2024

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: 213-Km Stretch to Curtail Travel Time Between 2 Cities | Key Points

The expressway will be open to the public in January 2025. Travel time between Delhi and Dehradun will be reduced from 6.5 hours to just 2.5 hours.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: 213-Km Stretch to Curtail Travel Time Between 2 Cities | Key Points | Image: PTI/Republic

New Delhi: The much-anticipated Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, set to open in January 2025, promises to reduce the travel between Delhi and Dehradun by drastically bringing down the journey time from 6.5 hours to just 2.5 hours. With an estimated construction cost of Rs 12,000 crore, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will not only enhance regional connectivity but also feature several modern amenities and innovative infrastructure.

The project spans three states—Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Here are the key features and details of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway:

When Will Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Open?

The expressway will be open to the public in January 2025. Travel time between Delhi and Dehradun will be reduced from 6.5 hours to just 2.5 hours.

Cost and Length: The expressway is being built at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore, stretching 212 kilometers with six lanes.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Route and Connectivity: 

- The expressway is divided into four sections, linking Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

 - Starting from the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Akshardham, it passes through key locations such as Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas, Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur, and ends in Dehradun.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Special Features:

- A 340-meter-long, three-lane tunnel is being constructed at Datkali, Dehradun, costing Rs 1,995 crore.

- The route from Ganeshpur to Dehradun includes provisions for wildlife, such as a 12-kilometer elevated road, six animal underpasses, and two elephant underpasses.

  - A total of 113 vehicular underpasses (VUPs), 62 bus shelters, 5 road over bridges (ROBs), and 16 entry-exit points are being built to improve safety and traffic flow.

 - Additionally, there will be a 76-kilometer service road and a 29-kilometer elevated road along the route.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Has Connection to Haridwar:

- The expressway will connect to Haridwar via a 51-kilometer six-lane Greenfield road, being built at a cost of Rs 2,095 crore.

During a site visit in June 2023, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra expressed satisfaction with the project’s progress, emphasizing its role in decongesting East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area and reducing pressure on the Delhi Meerut Expressway.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:53 IST, December 10th 2024

Recommended

India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.