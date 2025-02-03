Delhi Drowning in Garbage, Yamuna is Filthy: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

New Delhi: Delhi needs a BJP government that works in tandem with the Centre to ensure real development, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Sunday.

Addressing a poll rally in Vikaspuri for BJP candidate Pankaj Kumar Singh, he also slammed the Congress over dynastic politics and AAP for its failure of governance in Delhi.

Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated his life to the nation and public service. "Meanwhile, other parties are busy promoting their own families." The BJP rewards hard work and merit, unlike other parties that promote family members, he claimed.

"There was no chief minister from my family before me, nor any leader. Yet, the BJP made me chief minister because it values work over family ties," Yadav said.

He also accused the Congress of deepening dynastic politics.

Attacking AAP, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister alleged the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had surpassed the Congress in misleading the public. "Delhi is drowning in garbage, the Yamuna is filthy, and AAP has only made false promises." Highlighting the BJP's vision for Delhi, he said the city had the potential to become the world's best capital but needed a "double-engine" government to achieve that potential.

"To ensure real development, Delhi needs a BJP government that works in tandem with the Centre," Yadav said.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5, and the votes counted on February 8.