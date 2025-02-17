Delhi Earthquake: First Videos From Residents Are Nerve Wrecking

New Delhi: A massive earthquake struck the Delhi-NCR region in the early hours of Monday. The tremors were felt around 5:30 AM in Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida. According to initial reports, the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.0, with its epicenter located in New Delhi. So far, there have been no reports of damage or loss of life.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) also confirmed the quake via a post on X. According to NCS, the magnitude of the quake was 4.0, with a depth of 5 km.

Residents were awakened by panic and tremors and rushed outside their homes. They shared videos of the earthquake, including CCTV footage showing the ground and objects shaking. Many also posted videos of items inside their homes, such as fans, shaking.

Some netizens even shared their reactions to the earthquake and how they woke up without an alarm.

Users expressed shock that, despite the quake's 4.0 magnitude, the tremors were short but intense.

Here are the first visuals of the earthquake shared by residents.





Why Did the Delhi Earthquake Tremors Feel So Severe, Despite a Magnitude of 4?

Massive tremors were felt even though the earthquake's intensity was only 4 on the Richter scale because the epicenter was located in New Delhi.

The epicenter was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan.

According to news agency ANI, shallow earthquakes originating 5 or 10 kilometers below the surface cause more damage than those originating deeper below the surface. Today’s Delhi earthquake was recorded at a depth of 5 kilometers.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has urged residents to stay safe after the massive earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR.