Delhi Election Results: Could An AAP-Congress Alliance Have Changed The Game In Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly election results are in, with the BJP leading on 48 seats and the AAP on 22 seats. The Congress, however, has failed to win a single seat, securing only 6.37% of the vote share. On the other hand the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to get 46.31% vote share, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 43.51% vote share. Considering the vote share percentage of each of these three political parties, could an alliance between the AAP and the Congress have turned the results in favour of Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi?

In the run-up to the elections, there were reports of a possible alliance between the AAP and the Congress. However, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal ruled out any possibility of a pre-poll alliance, stating that the party would contest the elections on its own strength.

Now, looking at the results, it's clear that an alliance could have made a major difference. In several constituencies, the Congress candidates secured a substantial number of votes, which could have potentially swung the results in favour of the AAP if the two parties had allied.

For instance, in the Jangpura assembly constituency, Congress candidate Farhad Suri secured 7,350 votes, while AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia trailed behind BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah by just 675 votes. Similarly, in the Ambedkar Nagar Assembly constituency, Congress candidate Jai Prakash secured 7,129 votes, while AAP's Khushi Ram Chunar trailed behind BJP's Dr Ajay Dutt by 4,245 votes.

In the Greater Kailash assembly constituency, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj lost to BJP's Shikha Roy by 3,188 votes, while Congress candidate Garvit Singhvi secured 6,711 votes. Similarly, in Madipur, AAP's Rakhi Birla trailed BJP's Kailash Gangwal by 10,899 votes, with Congress candidate JP Panwar getting 17,958 votes. In Malviya Nagar, AAP's Somnath Bharti was behind BJP's Satish Upadhyay by 2,166 votes, while Congress candidate Jitender Kumar Kochar secured 6,502 votes.

Not only Sisodia and Bhardwaj, former Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal trailed BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma by 4,089 votes, in the New Delhi assembly constituency, with Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit getting 4,568 votes.

What Could Have AAP+Congress Alliance Done

If the AAP and Congress had formed an alliance, they could have won several seats that they lost to the BJP. The alliance would have also given the Congress a chance to revive its fortunes in Delhi, where it has been struggling to make a mark since 2013.