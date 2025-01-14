Delhi Elections 2025: Congress Releases Third List of 16 Candidates, Fields Krishna Tirath From Patel Nagar

Delhi Elections 2025: The Congress party on Tuesday, released its third list of 16 candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls 2025 scheduled to be held on Feb 5. With this list, the Congress has declared a total of 63 candidates for the elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

The party has fielded former Union minister Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar and councillor Ariba Khan from Okhla. The grand old party replaced its candidate in the Gokalpur (SC) constituency, fielding Ishwar Bagri in place of Pramod Kumar Jayant.

Besides Tirath and Khan, the Congress’ latest list includes Dharam Pal Lakda from Mundka, Rajesh Gupta from Kirari, Kunwar Karan Singh from Model Town, Prem Sharma from Hari Nagar, Harbani Kaur from Janakpuri and Mange Ram from Palam.

The Congress, earlier this month, released a single-name list, fielding Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba from Kalkaji to take on Chief Minister Atishi.