Delhi Elections 2025: Traffic Advisory Issued for Today, Check Routes to Avoid

New Delhi: As Delhi prepares for voting today, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for February 5 to manage the movement of vehicles during the Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2025.

Authorities have enforced traffic restrictions to ensure smooth movement around key areas. The restrictions will affect several roads due to the movement of buses and official vehicles related to the elections, including those around the Strong Room-cum-Counting Center at Government Boys Senior Secondary School (GBSSS), Badli.

Rohini Police have also issued emergency helpline numbers, which can be reached at 1095 or 011 25844444.

Delhi Elections 2025: Routes to Avoid Today

-Badli Road (from NCC Bhawan to B-4 Road/Manav Marg)

-Dr. MC Davar Marg(Rohini Jail Road)

The traffic restrictions will be in place from 5:00 PM on February 5 until 6:00 AM on February 6.

General commuters are advised to avoid the affected routes to prevent delays and use alternate routes as mentioned below. Travelers are also urged to allow extra time for their journeys, especially when heading to nearby areas, and to use public transport whenever possible to reduce traffic congestion.



Alternate Routes

-Outer Ring Road to Dr. K.N. Katju Marg and B-4 Road (Manav Marg), Sector-15, Rohini

- Mukarba Chowk and SC Transport Nagar to Badli Industrial Area and SP Badli-Bawana Road, Sector-18/19 Metro Station

- For those heading towards Nanak Piau Gurudwara, consider taking GT Road from Azadpur

- For commuters traveling to Inderlok, use Maharaja Nahar Singh Marg from Prembari Pull

- Traffic restrictions at Maya Muniram Road and Swami Narayan Marg (Ashok Vihar, Delhi)

Additional Traffic Restrictions

1. To ensure the safe movement of vehicles transporting EVMs, the road segment between Kanjhawala Chowk and Ghevra Village will be strictly regulated. It is recommended that all commuters avoid this route to avoid traffic congestion.



2. Swami Narayan Marg (Ashok Vihar, Delhi) will remain closed from 5:00 PM on February 5 until 6:00 AM on February 6 to ensure the safe dispatch of EVMs from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Bharat Nagar.