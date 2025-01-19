41 Trains Delayed in Delhi Due to Dense Fog, Check List

New Delhi: Dense fog has enveloped Delhi, causing delays for 41 trains originating from various stations in the capital. The thick fog has reduced visibility, disrupting rail operations and affecting travel plans for thousands of commuters.

The foggy conditions have led to delays at New Delhi Railway Station and other key stations across the city. The temperature in Delhi dropped to 11.2°C early in the morning, exacerbating the foggy conditions.

Trains running late due to dense fog in Delhi

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has lifted Stage-III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to an improvement in air quality, but the fog continues to pose challenges for transportation. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the fog is likely to persist until January 21, with temperatures remaining chilly.

Flights Running Late

The fog has also impacted flight operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, with several flights experiencing delays.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported dense to very dense fog (visibility less than 50 metres) in several parts of the national capital.

"Zero visibility has prevailed over Palam since 4:30 IST, with southeasterly winds blowing at 6-8 kmph," the IMD said.

At Safdarjung, visibility remained at a minimum of 50 metres in dense fog since 5:30 am, with calm winds, the department added.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches above normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 8.9 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notches above normal, according to the weather department.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 80 per cent and 100 per cent throughout the day.

The wind speed will gradually increase to 6-8 kmph from the south in the afternoon, before decreasing to less than 4 kmph from the northeast during the evening and night. Smog or shallow to moderate fog is expected in the evening and night, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour average air quality was recorded in the "poor" category, with an AQI reading of 275.

A bulletin issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) noted that the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am was also in the "poor" category, with a reading of 256.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".