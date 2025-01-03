Cold Wave, Dense Fog Sweep North India; Trains, Flight Operations Hit

North India Fog Updates: A layer of fog blankets parts of North India impacting visibility in several regions. Delhi woke up to a chilly morning with dense fog impacting visibility in several areas as the national capital remains in the grip of a cold wave. Visuals from Rajasthan, Punjab and parts of Assam showed thick fog and very low visibility on major routes.

Several trains and flights were also impacted by the dense fog conditions. In response to the chilly weather, Delhi residents were seen gathering around bonfires, while others took shelter in night homes as temperatures continued to drop.

24 Trains Delayed Amid Dense Fog

On Friday, several trains were running late at the New Delhi railway stations due to fog as the coldwave tightens its grip over the city, ANI said in a post.

Among the delayed trains, the Ayodhya Express is running four hours late (or 145 minutes), while the Gorakh Express is delayed by 2 hours and 50 minutes and the Shram Shakti Express is delayed by 3 hours and 10 minutes.

Here's the List:

Gorakh Dham Express – Late by 172 minutes

Farakka Express – Late by 161 minutes

Bihar Sampark Kranti Express – Late by 198 minutes

Mahabodhi Express – Late by 255 minutes

Kalindi Express – Late by 181 minutes

Brahmaputra Express – Late by 229 minutes

Shram Shakti Express – Late by 129 minutes

Baba Baidyanath Dham Express – Late by 199 minutes

Nandan Kanan Express – Late by 202 minutes

Rewa Antyodaya Express – Late by 145 minutes

RJPB Tejas Rajdhani Express – Late by 134 minutes

Ayodhya Express – Late by 145 minutes

Dauladhar Express – Late by 104 minutes

Malwa Express – Late by 169 minutes

Jabalpur Nizamuddin Superfast Express – Late by 169 minutes

Akal Takht Express – Late by 134 minutes

UP Sampark Kranti Express – Late by 92 minutes

Mewar Express – Late by 122 minutes

Chhattisgarh Sampark Kranti Express – Late by 140 minutes

LTT Haridwar Express – Late by 167 minutes

RKMP Nizamuddin Superfast Express – Late by 167 minutes

Telangana Express – Late by 109 minutes

Sampark Kranti Express – Late by 98 minutes

Flights Hit, Delhi Airport Issues Advisory

Several flights of many airlines SpiceJet and Indigo were affected, as per FlightRadar24.

Following such conditions, the Delhi International Airport Limited issued an advisory at around 6:35 am stating that flights which were not CAT III compliant would be affected and further urged all passengers to stay in touch with their respective airlines.

"While landing and take-offs continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. "Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the post read.

Orange Alert Issued in Delhi-NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an "orange" alert in Delhi-NCR cautioning about extremely low visibility. The ongoing cold wave in the region has intensified the challenges posed by the harsh winter weather.