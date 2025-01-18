Search icon
Published 10:46 IST, January 18th 2025

47 Trains Delayed, Flight Operations Hit as Thick Fog Envelops Delhi

As a layer of thick fog envelops Delhi, over 47 trains are delayed and the flight operations are also hit; check latest weather update here...

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi Fog Update | Image: ANI

New Delhi: A thick blanket of fog covered parts of outer Delhi on Saturday morning, significantly reducing visibility and delaying 47 trains.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius, 2.6 notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy sky during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 18 degrees Celsius.

According to the Indian Railways, 47 trains were delayed till 6 am due to the foggy weather in the capital.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 247 in the 'poor' category.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 10:46 IST, January 18th 2025

