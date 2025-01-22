Delhi: Foggy Weather Disrupts Flight, Train Services

New Delhi: Foggy weather disrupted train and flight services in Delhi on Wednesday. Several flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed due to fog. Nine trains originating from various stations to Delhi were running late as well.

The trains running late include Brahmaputra Mail (15658), Poorva Express (12303), Purushottam Express (12801), and GCT ANVT SF EXP (22433).

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), fog conditions were detected over parts of North Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and patches over the Northeast.

Delhi recorded a temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am today.

Meanwhile, air quality in the national capital was in the 'poor' category on Wednesday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index was logged at 262 at 8 a.m. today.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 ‘severe.’

Homeless people continued to take to night shelters to escape the cold in Delhi. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas. Other North Indian regions were also impacted by fog this morning.

A dense layer of fog was seen blanketing Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh this morning. As per IMD, the minimum temperature forecasted in Ayodhya for today is 11°C.

Meanwhile, amid cold weather conditions, thousands of people gathered on the ghats of Sangam to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, a sacred confluence of three rivers - Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

Today marked the 10th day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh. Close to 8.81 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in Triveni Sangam so far.

A cold wave continued to grip the Kashmir Valley. Srinagar recorded a temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am this morning.

According to the IMD, there is a possibility of rain in Punjab, Haryana, Western UP, Delhi NCR, and North Rajasthan on the 22nd and 23rd of January.