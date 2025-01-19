Delhi Groom-To-Be Tragically Dies in Car Fire While Distributing Wedding Invitations

New Delhi: A tragic incident occurred in Delhi on Saturday night when a man traveling to distribute wedding invitation cards died after his car caught fire. The accident took place near Baba Banquet Hall in Ghazipur.

According to police reports, the victim was burned to death inside the vehicle.

Visuals from the scene reveal a completely charred Wagon R, with the driver's side bearing the brunt of the damage.

Officials identified the victim as a resident of Nawada in Greater Noida, who was set to marry on February 14.

"He went out in the afternoon to distribute his wedding invitation cards. When he didn’t return by late evening, we tried calling him, but his phone was switched off. Around 11-11:30 PM, the police informed us about an accident, saying Anil was in the hospital," said the victim's elder brother, Sumit.

The victim’s brother-in-law, Yogesh, mentioned that he and Anil worked together. "Anil was supposed to marry my sister on February 14. We learned about his death last night, but we still don’t know how the car caught fire," he said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Officials confirmed that the victim's body had been sent for a post-mortem, and an investigation is underway.