Delhi HC Grants Interim Bail to Kuldeep Sengar for Cataract Surgery at AIIMS

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to expelled BJP MLA and accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar to undergo cataract surgery at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on January 24 in the national capital.

He was directed to surrender on January 27. He was serving a life sentence in the Unnao rape case.

Progress in Custodial Death Case of Unnao Rape Victim's Father

The development ensued in the custodial death case of Unnao rape victim's father.

A division bench comprising Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Harish Vaidhyanathan has ordered that Sengar be released on bail on January 23. The release is conditional on him furnishing a personal bond of ₹50,000 with one surety of the same amount.

The court directed Sengar to get admitted to AIIMS on January 24, the scheduled date for his surgery. "If the surgery cannot be performed on the given date for any reason, the appellant must return to jail by 7 PM on January 24," the court stated.

The bench further ordered that upon being discharged from the hospital, Sengar must surrender to the jail superintendent by 12 noon on January 27 at the latest.