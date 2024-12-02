Search icon
  • Delhi Hit-and-Run: Biker Killed on Wazirpur Flyover, Car Driver Absconding

Published 07:44 IST, December 2nd 2024

Delhi Hit-and-Run: Biker Killed on Wazirpur Flyover, Car Driver Absconding

In a hit-and-run case reported in the national capital, a biker was killed on the Wazirpur Flyover and the car driver fled immediately after the accident.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Biker Killed in Delhi Hit-and-Run Case on Wazirpur Flyover | Image: Representational

New Delhi: In yet another hit-and-run case reported in the national capital, a biker lost his life after being hit by a car; the car driver fled after the accident and is absconding as of now. 

Delhi Hit-and-Run: Biker Killed, Car Driver Absconding

The hit-and-run accident occurred on the Wazirpur flyover in New Delhi during the evening hours of December 1. A four-wheeler hit a bike on the flyover, resulting in the death of the biker. The car driver fled immediately after the acicdent and is currently on the run.

Investigation Underway, Delhi Police Issues Statement

The case is currently being investigated, the police is looking for the accused and the vehicle is being identified. Delhi Police has issued a statement on the hit-and-run case saying, “A case of hit and run has come to light near Delhi's Wazirpur flyover. During the evening hours, a car hit a bike rider and fled. The bike rider has died in the incident. At present, the vehicle is being identified and the case is being investigated.”

In another hit-and-run case reported in early November, two traffic cops were dragged on a car bonnet after they tried to stop the car for jumping the red light; the car was being driven by two minors who were later detained by the police. According to the police, the traffic cops tried to stop the car for jumping the red light but the driver escaped after hitting both the officers while they were on duty. The injured officials identified as ASI Pramod and Head Constable Sailesh were conducting mobile prosecution at the time of the incident.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 07:44 IST, December 2nd 2024

