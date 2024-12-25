Delhi Horror: 8-Year-Old Girl Strangled to Death for Resisting Rape, Teen Arrested

New Delhi: In a horrific and heartbreaking incident, an 8-year-old girl who went missing in the national capital, was found dead, her body hanging to a rod in the cantonment area. The girl was strangled to death by a teenager whom she considered her ‘brother’, after she resisted rape.

Delhi Horror: 8-Year-Old Girl Murdered for Resisting Rape

The body of an 8-year-old girl, who had been missing for a day, was found in the Shankar Vihar military area of New Delhi, hanging from a rod in a vacant building. The girl had gone missing on Monday evening and was being searched for, all night.

The family of the victim has alleged rape and murder; according to the police, the girl was strangled to death by the teen accused, for resisting rape. The victim's body has been sent for postmortem.

Teen Accused in Alleged Rape and Murder Arrested

The CCTV footage helped the police track the accused, a 19-year-old boy who lived in the same locality and the victim used to call him her brother. The teen tried to rape the 8-year-old girl but when she resisted, he strangled her to death. According to the police, the teen also tied a scarf around her neck and tried to pass off the murder as a suicide.

A PTI report quoted an unnamed officer as saying, “During interrogation, the accused revealed that he lured the victim, who used to call him 'brother', to an isolated house in the locality and tried to force himself on her. When she resisted, he strangled her.”

Locals Blocked Jaipur Highway Road, Demand Justice for 8-Year-Old Girl

Alleging rape and murder, the victim's family and other locals staged protests and blocked the National Highway Jaipur Road, demanding justice. However, they called off the protest later after being given reassurance from the cops.

The Station Commander of the Delhi Cantonment said, “The local military authorities are extending full support to the grieving family during this difficult time and cooperating closely with the police, who are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, and we remain in constant touch with them to provide any assistance they may require.”