Without Any Basis: Delhi Jal Board Says Kejriwal's Statement That 'Haryana Poisoning Yamuna Water' Is Misleading

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board CEO Shilpa Shinde has said that it is factually wrong and without any basis what Arvind Kejriwal is saying that Haryana released poison into raw water reaching Delhi through Yamuna.

Shilpa Shinde has written to the Delhi Chief Secretary, saying “statements by AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleging that Haryana has released poison into raw water reaching Delhi through Yamuna are factually incorrect, without any basis and misleading.”