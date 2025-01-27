Search icon
  • Without Any Basis: Delhi Jal Board Says Kejriwal's Statement That 'Haryana Poisoning Yamuna Water' Is Misleading

Published 20:57 IST, January 27th 2025

Without Any Basis: Delhi Jal Board Says Kejriwal's Statement That 'Haryana Poisoning Yamuna Water' Is Misleading

Delhi Jal Board CEO Shilpa Shinde has said Kejriwal's remark that Haryana is releasing poison in Yamuna water is misleading and without any basis.

Reported by: Digital Desk
AAP convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board CEO Shilpa Shinde has said that it is factually wrong and without any basis what Arvind Kejriwal is saying that Haryana released poison into raw water reaching Delhi through Yamuna.

Shilpa Shinde has written to the Delhi Chief Secretary, saying “statements by AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleging that Haryana has released poison into raw water reaching Delhi through Yamuna are factually incorrect, without any basis and misleading.”

“Such false statements lead to fear-mongering among Delhi residents and also adversely affect relations with upper riparian states. Asks CS to bring the matter to LG's attention as per ToBR, GNCTD,” Shinde told Chief Secretary.

 

Updated 20:57 IST, January 27th 2025

