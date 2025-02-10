Published 21:07 IST, February 10th 2025
Delhi LG Announces Holiday For Govt Offices, Public Undertakings On Feb 12
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has declared February 12, 2025 (Wednesday) as a public holiday for all government offices.
New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has declared February 12, 2025 (Wednesday) as a public holiday for all government offices, autonomous bodies, and public undertakings under the Delhi government in observance of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.
“The Lt. Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to declare Wednesday, the 12th February, 2025, as a Holiday in all Government Offices, Autonomous Bodies & Public Undertakings under the Government of NCT of Delhi, on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti,” the official order stated.
The notification also mentioned that the previously announced restricted holiday for Guru Ravidas Jayanti, as per the notification dated November 13, 2024, has been cancelled and replaced with this public holiday.
