Delhi LG Approves Relaxation in Education and Age Criteria for 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Victims

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of the national capital, VK Saxena on Sunday approved full relaxation in required educational qualification and age relaxation up to 55 years for 88 applications for employment from victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

This relaxation has been approved for their appointment in Government Service to the post of MTS.

Repeated representations had been made by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, public representatives, and groups of victims, who had met LG recently, in this regard.