  • Delhi LG Approves Relaxation in Education and Age Criteria for 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Victims

Published 17:12 IST, January 5th 2025

Delhi LG Approves Relaxation in Education and Age Criteria for 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Victims

Delhi LG approved educational and age relaxations for 88 job applicants who were victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Medha Singh
Delhi LG VK Saxena Approves Relaxation in Education and Age Criteria for 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Victims | Image: PTI/ File Photo

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of the national capital, VK Saxena on Sunday approved full relaxation in required educational qualification and age relaxation up to 55 years for 88 applications for employment from victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. 

Image
Image

This relaxation has been approved for their appointment in Government Service to the post of MTS. 

Ni Reporting Repeated representations had been made by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, public representatives, and groups of victims, who had met LG recently, in this regard.

(This is a breaking story and further details are awaited.)

Updated 17:12 IST, January 5th 2025

