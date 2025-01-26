Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi LG VK Saxena Appeals to Voters: Vote Against 'Publicity Manufactured' Consent or Dissent

Published 17:52 IST, January 26th 2025

Delhi LG VK Saxena Appeals to Voters: Vote Against 'Publicity Manufactured' Consent or Dissent

Delhi LG VK Saxena urged citizens to vote in the upcoming assembly polls against "publicity manufactured" consent or dissent.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Vote against 'manufactured' narratives: Delhi LG Saxena to people in R-Day speech | Image: X@LtGovDelhi

New Delhi: Delhi LG VK Saxena in his Republic Day address on Sunday appealed to the people of Delhi exercise their franchise and vote against "publicity manufactured" consent or dissent.

The voting on February 5 for Delhi Assembly polls will decide the next five years of the people, their children, society and Delhi, he said.

He reminded people that voting day is not a holiday but a "day of duty." "We will decide the system of health, education, transport, roads, drinking water, sanitation and availability of employment in the next five years. Our vote will decide the steps to be taken by the next government regarding air pollution, Yamuna cleaning and welfare measures for all people including weaker sections in Delhi," Saxena said.

The LG also urged the voters stay cautious against external pressure and determine the difference between right and wrong.

"We will have to take the right decision overcoming the spell of publicity manufactured consent and dissent," he said.

Saxena said democracy is the most significant fundamental value of our Constitution and called upon the city residents to resolve to help push Delhi towards progress.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:52 IST, January 26th 2025

Recommended

R-Day LIVE: Motorbike Stunts, Fly-Past Conclude Parade at Kartavya Path
India News
Traffic Advisory Issued In Delhi for Beating Retreat Rehearsals
India News
Over 50 Hospitalised for Food Poisoning in Nanded After Ekadashi Meals
India News
Bishnoi Reveals His Chat With Tilak As They Navigated Through Pressure
SportFit
Jannik Sinner Prevails At Australian Open Summit Clash, Routs Zverev
SportFit
Congo Cuts Ties with Rwanda as Clashes Near Goma Kill 13 Peacekeepers
World News
Pakistan's Star Opener Ruled Out Of Champions Trophy 2025 Due To Injury
SportFit
Record-breaking 2.36 Crore Tourists Visited J&K In 2024: LG Sinha
India News
Trump’s Gaza Refugee Plan to Faces Strong Rejection from Egypt & Jordan
World News
Waived Off Debts Worth Rs 10 Lakh Cr: Kejriwal’s Stinging Attack On BJP
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: