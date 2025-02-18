Updated 09:49 IST, February 18th 2025
Speeding AUDI Luxury Car Hits 2 In Delhi's Lodhi Road
The police have seized the luxury Audi car and taken the driver into custody for further investigation.
New Delhi: A road accident happened on Lodhi Road in Delhi on Monday, involving an Audi car and a scooter. The collision resulted in injuries to two people, and the police took the accused driver into custody.
The accident took place in the wee hours when a speeding Audi car collided with a scooter near the Lodhi Road area. Eyewitnesses reported that the Audi driver lost control over the vehicle, causing a crash into the scooter. The impact of the collision left both the Audi driver and the scooter rider injured.
The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to reports, both victims, Naitik and Tushar, sustained injuries. Where Naitik is stable, Tushar is still critical.
Shubham, a relative of the injured Naitik, says, "The Audi car was coming at a high speed and hit the scooter... The condition of one of the injured is serious; we have not seen Naitik's condition, so we cannot say anything about him; he has an injury in his leg. Both the accused have been caught by the police."
The video of the Maroon open-roof Audi car is now going viral across social media platforms.
